There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) closed the day trading at $14.41 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $14.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503553 shares were traded. ASUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASUR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 12, 2019, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Goldstein Eyal sold 20,000 shares for $13.69 per share. The transaction valued at 273,880 led to the insider holds 81,617 shares of the business.

Oberwager Bradford Scovill sold 4,144 shares of ASUR for $56,808 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 29,783 shares after completing the transaction at $13.71 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Reynolds Bjorn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,140 shares for $13.80 each. As a result, the insider received 208,860 and left with 16,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASUR has reached a high of $14.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASUR traded about 224.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASUR traded about 417.2k shares per day. A total of 20.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.05M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 264.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 244.4k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $23.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.83M to a low estimate of $23.48M. As of the current estimate, Asure Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.11M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.67M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.79M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $90.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.06M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.6M and the low estimate is $98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.