This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

In the latest session, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed at $149.19 down -1.15% from its previous closing price of $150.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1791497 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baidu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $200.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $160.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIDU has traded an average of 4.02M shares per day and 3.12M over the past ten days. A total of 349.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.73M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 8.54M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $2.22 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.13 and $7.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.49. EPS for the following year is $9.27, with 28 analysts recommending between $10.79 and $7.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.1B to a low estimate of $4.48B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.6B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.36B, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.02B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.3B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.98B and the low estimate is $18.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.