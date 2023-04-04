This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

In the latest session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) closed at $45.78 down -2.26% from its previous closing price of $46.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 916197 shares were traded. DQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $140 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daqo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $77.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DQ has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 78.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.16M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.52M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.73 and a low estimate of $7.02, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.49, with high estimates of $7.56 and low estimates of $5.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.15 and $25.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.62. EPS for the following year is $19.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $39.73 and $11.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $987.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $786.63M. As of the current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $395.55M, an estimated increase of 149.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, a decrease of -21.80% less than the figure of $149.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $885.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 180.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.54B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.