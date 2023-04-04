This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC)

As of close of business last night, Hercules Capital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.99, up 0.78% from its previous closing price of $12.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096984 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HTGC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $10.50 from $14.50 previously.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on April 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Loo Wade bought 4,000 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 47,800 led to the insider holds 8,059 shares of the business.

Bluestein Scott sold 100,000 shares of HTGC for $1,416,000 on Nov 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 946,621 shares after completing the transaction at $14.16 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Loo Wade, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24 shares for $15.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 375 and bolstered with 3,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $18.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HTGC traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 9.21M, compared to 7.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, HTGC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.64.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $90.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.14M to a low estimate of $85.4M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.47M, an estimated increase of 25.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.79M, an increase of 43.90% over than the figure of $25.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.58M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423M and the low estimate is $366.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.