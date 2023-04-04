Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615205 shares were traded. SUMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Sayar Ramin sold 21,812 shares for $11.84 per share. The transaction valued at 258,320 led to the insider holds 735,495 shares of the business.

Grierson Stewart sold 10,842 shares of SUMO for $128,402 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 413,678 shares after completing the transaction at $11.84 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McDonald Lynne Doherty, who serves as the President WWD Field Operations of the company, sold 9,803 shares for $11.84 each. As a result, the insider received 116,097 and left with 456,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUMO has reached a high of $12.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUMO traded about 2.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUMO traded about 2.26M shares per day. A total of 121.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.76M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SUMO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 3.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $77.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $78M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, Sumo Logic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.05M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.84M, an increase of 17.70% over than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $297.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.12M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.2M and the low estimate is $337.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.