Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of TIM S.A. (TIMB)

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) closed the day trading at $12.13 down -1.86% from the previous closing price of $12.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532254 shares were traded. TIMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIMB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIMB has reached a high of $15.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIMB traded about 578.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIMB traded about 450.06k shares per day. A total of 483.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.31M. Insiders hold about 68.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIMB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 949.09k with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 825.86k on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

TIMB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.06 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.69 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.73B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.