Update from Amedisys Inc. (AMED): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) was $75.17 for the day, up 2.20% from the previous closing price of $73.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510905 shares were traded. AMED stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMED’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 13, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares for $86.43 per share. The transaction valued at 510,628 led to the insider holds 4,164 shares of the business.

Bohnert Denise M. sold 557 shares of AMED for $64,055 on Jun 23. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 11,850 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amedisys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMED has reached a high of $176.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.37.

Shares Statistics:

AMED traded an average of 436.62K shares per day over the past three months and 326.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.08% stake in the company. Shares short for AMED as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.46M to a low estimate of $554.6M. As of the current estimate, Amedisys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $559.32M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $575.53M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $615.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560.01M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.52B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.