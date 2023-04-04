Update from Centene Corporation (CNC): A steady trajectory

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) closed the day trading at $64.67 up 2.31% from the previous closing price of $63.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4837571 shares were traded. CNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $79 from $94 previously.

On February 23, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $94 to $90.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when LONDON SARAH bought 30,000 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,878,000 led to the insider holds 313,953 shares of the business.

Asher Andrew Lynn bought 3,800 shares of CNC for $273,486 on Feb 10. The EVP, CFO now owns 314,755 shares after completing the transaction at $71.97 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Asher Andrew Lynn, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $71.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 215,670 and bolstered with 310,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centene’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has reached a high of $98.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNC traded about 4.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNC traded about 3.8M shares per day. A total of 559.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 6.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.35 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.36. EPS for the following year is $7.27, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.7 and $6.85.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $36.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.38B to a low estimate of $35.14B. As of the current estimate, Centene Corporation’s year-ago sales were $37.19B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.91B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.2B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.55B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.47B and the low estimate is $127.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.