Update from CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY): A steady trajectory

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed the day trading at $8.66 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $8.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1324814 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.56.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when KIM DENNIS D sold 100 shares for $8.98 per share. The transaction valued at 898 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Shah Sujal bought 51,301 shares of CBAY for $100,037 on Jun 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 171,301 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBAY traded about 1.77M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBAY traded about 2.03M shares per day. A total of 87.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 3.71M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.42.