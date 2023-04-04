Update from JFrog Ltd. (FROG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) was $19.39 for the day, down -1.57% from the previous closing price of $19.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693191 shares were traded. FROG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FROG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Simon Frederic sold 30,000 shares for $18.51 per share. The transaction valued at 555,279 led to the insider holds 5,367,134 shares of the business.

Landman Yoav sold 15,000 shares of FROG for $318,802 on Mar 08. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 7,286,542 shares after completing the transaction at $21.25 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Shulman Yakov (Jacob), who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,734 shares for $22.75 each. As a result, the insider received 84,967 and left with 305,490 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FROG has reached a high of $28.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.34.

Shares Statistics:

FROG traded an average of 841.29K shares per day over the past three months and 542.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.17M. Insiders hold about 19.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FROG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 859.4k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78M. As of the current estimate, JFrog Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $63.7M, an estimated increase of 23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.69M, an increase of 21.90% less than the figure of $23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.05M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FROG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $343M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $341.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $280.04M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432.1M and the low estimate is $407M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.