What shareholders can do to beat the market with DexCom Inc. (DXCM) stock

In the latest session, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed at $115.24 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $116.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1743273 shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DexCom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 143.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $142.

On January 26, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $121.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $103.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 18, 2022, with a $103 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Pacelli Steven Robert sold 5,442 shares for $116.40 per share. The transaction valued at 633,449 led to the insider holds 138,129 shares of the business.

Dolan Matthew Vincent sold 2,303 shares of DXCM for $264,845 on Mar 16. The SVP Corporate Strategy-Develop now owns 33,569 shares after completing the transaction at $115.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Stern Sadie, who serves as the EVP Chief Human Resources Offi of the company, sold 393 shares for $111.86 each. As a result, the insider received 43,961 and left with 83,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DexCom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 143.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 79.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $134.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DXCM has traded an average of 2.49M shares per day and 1.63M over the past ten days. A total of 386.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 12.58M, compared to 12.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $730.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $756.9M to a low estimate of $705.28M. As of the current estimate, DexCom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $628.8M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.48M, an increase of 18.90% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $868M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $805M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $3.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.