What shareholders can do to beat the market with ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) stock

As of close of business last night, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.90, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $15.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502356 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on August 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when SHIMANOVSKY BORIS F. sold 11,816 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 177,343 led to the insider holds 161,873 shares of the business.

YARBROUGH TIMOTHY G. sold 7,841 shares of ZIP for $117,635 on Mar 21. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 242,076 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, SAIFEE QASIM, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,074 shares for $14.53 each. As a result, the insider received 189,986 and left with 386,981 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZipRecruiter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 61.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZIP traded 949.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 739.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.83M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 8.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $206.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.2M to a low estimate of $204.61M. As of the current estimate, ZipRecruiter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $220.14M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.12M, a decrease of -8.90% less than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202.06M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $903.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $898.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $900.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.14M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $934.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $857.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.