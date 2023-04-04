Which analyst expects ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.75, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $12.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938733 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Barrington Research initiated its Outperform rating on June 10, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when ZERELLA WILLIAM sold 17,500 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 209,125 led to the insider holds 137,783 shares of the business.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACVA for $24,440,000 on Feb 23. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $12.22 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Chamoun George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 66,828 shares for $9.08 each. As a result, the insider received 606,651 and left with 210,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $15.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACVA traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 936k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.72M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 9.74M, compared to 7.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $99.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.25M to a low estimate of $97M. As of the current estimate, ACV Auctions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.18M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.04M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $425.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $423.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $469.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $520M and the low estimate is $422.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.