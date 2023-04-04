Which analyst expects Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) closed at $36.50 down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $36.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3429414 shares were traded. BBWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bath & Body Works Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Arlin Wendy C. sold 1,625 shares for $38.29 per share. The transaction valued at 62,222 led to the insider holds 91,072 shares of the business.

Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares of BBWI for $690,315 on May 27. The Chief Supply Chain Officer now owns 11,225 shares after completing the transaction at $42.25 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Arlin Wendy C., who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 330,000 and left with 98,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $58.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBWI has traded an average of 3.12M shares per day and 3.57M over the past ten days. A total of 229.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBWI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 11.70M, compared to 14.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBWI is 0.80, from 0.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The current Payout Ratio is 23.10% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.32 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.67, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.21 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.8B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.88B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.