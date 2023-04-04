Which analyst expects Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.25, up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $22.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1675534 shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $24 from $33 previously.

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 20, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Soreq Avigal bought 6,775 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 153,318 led to the insider holds 94,400 shares of the business.

Spiegel Reuven bought 2,000 shares of DK for $45,200 on Mar 14. The CFO now owns 33,148 shares after completing the transaction at $22.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 66.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DK traded 1.67M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.91M, compared to 7.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.38% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, DK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.74 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.92B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.11B, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.04B, a decrease of -31.90% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65B, up 81.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.78B and the low estimate is $11.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.