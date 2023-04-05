A correction may be in store for Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares?

In the latest session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $1.01 down -9.38% from its previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3390428 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9750.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Hasnain Faheem bought 440,500 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 503,580 led to the insider holds 4,495,897 shares of the business.

Hasnain Faheem bought 269,389 shares of GOSS for $322,324 on Mar 21. The President & CEO now owns 4,055,397 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 168,683 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 174,486 and bolstered with 3,786,008 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8323, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.5337.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOSS has traded an average of 4.04M shares per day and 2.94M over the past ten days. A total of 94.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.35M with a Short Ratio of 24.52M, compared to 26.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.84% and a Short% of Float of 30.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.13.