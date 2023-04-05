A correction may be in store for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shares?

As of close of business last night, WeWork Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.69, down -10.88% from its previous closing price of $0.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0839 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11573328 shares were traded. WE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6683.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On October 24, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

On June 29, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on June 29, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 25,000 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 97,750 led to the insider holds 2,384,284 shares of the business.

MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 23,500 shares of WE for $99,875 on Aug 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,359,284 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, MATHRANI SANDEEP, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 248,995 and bolstered with 2,335,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WE has reached a high of $8.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8817.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WE traded 9.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 763.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 85.56M with a Short Ratio of 77.49M, compared to 68.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.08% and a Short% of Float of 41.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.43 and -$2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.5. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.35B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.