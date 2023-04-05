A glimpse at G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) closed at $0.67 down -7.65% from its previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0555 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097457 shares were traded. GMVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6116.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 218,280 led to the insider holds 700,000 shares of the business.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of GMVD for $446,644 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,000,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMVD has reached a high of $57.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6799, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2869.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GMVD has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 1.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.47M. Insiders hold about 66.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.74% stake in the company. Shares short for GMVD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 7.68k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.