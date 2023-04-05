A glimpse at Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) closed at $4.67 down -6.60% from its previous closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676416 shares were traded. LANV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lanvin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LANV has reached a high of $22.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5812.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LANV has traded an average of 173.25K shares per day and 87.6k over the past ten days. A total of 130.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.90M. Insiders hold about 6.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LANV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 30.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 47.54k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $566.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $566.82M and the low estimate is $566.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.