A glimpse at The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) closed at $14.77 down -11.77% from its previous closing price of $16.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513019 shares were traded. MTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

On April 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On March 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $17.Wells Fargo initiated its Underweight rating on March 11, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when BELEC ANNE E bought 1,693 shares for $14.40 per share. The transaction valued at 24,375 led to the insider holds 25,558 shares of the business.

Cooney Anne M bought 2,776 shares of MTW for $25,625 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 52,900 shares after completing the transaction at $9.23 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Pfeifer John Charles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,573 shares for $9.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,750 and bolstered with 52,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTW has reached a high of $20.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTW has traded an average of 374.53K shares per day and 376.48k over the past ten days. A total of 34.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.21M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MTW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 803.15k with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 705.8k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $565.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $614.1M to a low estimate of $525M. As of the current estimate, The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.8M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.28M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $490M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $434.44M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.