A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

The price of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) closed at $3.00 in the last session, up 0.67% from day before closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034909 shares were traded. ILPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ILPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when PHELAN KEVIN C bought 3,000 shares for $3.41 per share. The transaction valued at 10,221 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILPT has reached a high of $22.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8727, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1244.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ILPT traded on average about 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ILPT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ILPT is 0.04, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 44.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.52 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $104.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.5M to a low estimate of $103.65M. As of the current estimate, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $56.5M, an estimated increase of 85.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.09M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $85.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.94M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.87M, up 75.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $434M and the low estimate is $409.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.