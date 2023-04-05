An average trading volume for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.28 in the prior trading day, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) closed at $0.27, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0072 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972636 shares were traded. BIOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2987 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2720.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIOL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On April 25, 2017, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

WallachBeth Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 13, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,653 led to the insider holds 59,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIOL has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4606, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1092.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 651.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 606.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.25M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 280.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 650.34k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.32 and -$3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $14.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.2M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, BIOLASE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.41M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.23M, an increase of 20.30% over than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.19M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61M and the low estimate is $51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.