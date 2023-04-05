An average trading volume for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $6.28 in the prior trading day, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $5.92, down -5.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6699554 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IOVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $18.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.79% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 20.12M with a Short Ratio of 22.60M, compared to 19.08M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.74% and a Short% of Float of 13.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.38 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.49. EPS for the following year is -$2.61, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$4.11.