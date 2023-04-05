An average trading volume for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) closed at $1.02 in the last session, down -4.67% from day before closing price of $1.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550263 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OTLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On February 06, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $4.

On October 31, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Evanson Jeff sold 267,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 296,370 led to the insider holds 745,975 shares of the business.

Evanson Jeff sold 103,255 shares of OTLK for $125,971 on Jan 19. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 1,012,975 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, Evanson Jeff, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 33,738 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 42,172 and left with 1,116,230 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1125, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1178.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OTLK traded on average about 602.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 378.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 227.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.73M with a Short Ratio of 15.49M, compared to 16.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $182.58M and the low estimate is $53.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,901.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.