An investigation into Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s technical aspects

The price of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) closed at $202.54 in the last session, down -0.03% from day before closing price of $202.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2164091 shares were traded. ENPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ENPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $268.

On March 22, 2023, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $275.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $225.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MORA RICHARD sold 4,500 shares for $214.62 per share. The transaction valued at 965,775 led to the insider holds 1,600 shares of the business.

RANHOFF DAVID A sold 7,500 shares of ENPH for $1,524,357 on Feb 21. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 97,102 shares after completing the transaction at $203.25 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 36,327 shares for $327.65 each. As a result, the insider received 11,902,454 and left with 1,131,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enphase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENPH has reached a high of $339.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ENPH traded on average about 4.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.66M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENPH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 4.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.41. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.42 and $5.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $719.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $736.89M to a low estimate of $662.49M. As of the current estimate, Enphase Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $441.29M, an estimated increase of 63.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.5M, an increase of 44.00% less than the figure of $63.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $826.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672.9M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.