An investigation into Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s technical aspects

The price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at $0.57 in the last session, down -2.13% from day before closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0123 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522167 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5603.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8346, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8862.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNXP traded on average about 3.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 696.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.64M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.35 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.14, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$6.02.