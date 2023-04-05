An overall feel about Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) closed at $173.78 down -5.40% from its previous closing price of $183.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2017457 shares were traded. TT stock price reached its highest trading level at $183.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trane Technologies plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $168 to $200.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Camuti Paul A sold 7,950 shares for $190.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,516,710 led to the insider holds 89,021 shares of the business.

Turtz Evan M sold 2,095 shares of TT for $399,791 on Mar 03. The Senior Vice President now owns 19,601 shares after completing the transaction at $190.83 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Camuti Paul A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 536 shares for $181.99 each. As a result, the insider received 97,545 and left with 89,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TT has reached a high of $196.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TT has traded an average of 1.45M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 230.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TT is 3.00, from 2.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for TT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $8.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.42. EPS for the following year is $9.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $8.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.67B to a low estimate of $3.59B. As of the current estimate, Trane Technologies plc’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.56B, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.44B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.99B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.22B and the low estimate is $17.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.