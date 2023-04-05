Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU): Selected Notes

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed the day trading at $4.02 down -4.51% from the previous closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2444549 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOTU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 670.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 41.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0132, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3002.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOTU traded about 5.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOTU traded about 3.14M shares per day. A total of 259.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.24M. Insiders hold about 4.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.42M with a Short Ratio of 12.40M, compared to 9.66M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $100.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.28M to a low estimate of $76.28M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.63M, an estimated decrease of -65.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.73M, a decrease of -75.90% less than the figure of -$65.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.23M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $356.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.74M, down -60.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $436.36M and the low estimate is $294M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.