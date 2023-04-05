Are Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) closed at $99.97 down -5.74% from its previous closing price of $106.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311669 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allegion plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $110.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $157 to $147.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Braun Jeffrey N sold 1,354 shares for $113.57 per share. The transaction valued at 153,771 led to the insider holds 11,634 shares of the business.

Stone John H bought 12,500 shares of ALLE for $1,305,612 on Oct 28. The President and CEO now owns 64,535 shares after completing the transaction at $104.45 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Martens Robert C., who serves as the SVP Chief Innovation & Design of the company, sold 2,150 shares for $112.07 each. As a result, the insider received 240,961 and left with 5,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $123.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALLE has traded an average of 771.99K shares per day and 794.91k over the past ten days. A total of 88.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALLE is 1.80, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.52 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.47. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $848.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $859.12M to a low estimate of $833.01M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $709.2M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.99M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $859M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.63B and the low estimate is $3.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.