Are analysts optimistic about Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (NASDAQ:ASND) stock?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) closed the day trading at $71.43 down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $72.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2277498 shares were traded. ASND stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASND, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $108 from $151 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $174.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2022, with a $174 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has reached a high of $134.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASND traded about 377.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASND traded about 945.82k shares per day. A total of 57.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.11M. Shares short for ASND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 8.03M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.01.