Are analysts optimistic about Liberty Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:LBRT) stock?

The closing price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) was $13.30 for the day, down -2.35% from the previous closing price of $13.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4533519 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $24.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 278,743 led to the insider holds 3,120,015 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares of LBRT for $815,500 on Dec 01. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,137,339 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 86,398 and left with 3,187,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.64.

Shares Statistics:

LBRT traded an average of 3.34M shares per day over the past three months and 3.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.40M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 8.97M, compared to 6.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, LBRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.23 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $683.74M, an estimated increase of 79.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, an increase of 58.40% less than the figure of $79.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 67.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $4.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.