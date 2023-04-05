Are analysts optimistic about Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:RBT) stock?

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) closed the day trading at $0.56 down -6.15% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0367 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510741 shares were traded. RBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5395.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On September 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Chico Hernandez Andres bought 555,555 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 681,183 shares of the business.

Enrich Jose Miguel bought 111,111 shares of RBT for $100,000 on Mar 16. The 10% Owner now owns 111,111 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBT has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1665.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBT traded about 192.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBT traded about 377.65k shares per day. A total of 50.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.04M. Insiders hold about 79.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RBT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 235.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 171.39k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $872.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879M and the low estimate is $866.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.