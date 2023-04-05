Are Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.74, down -4.05% from its previous closing price of $4.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983709 shares were traded. CARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CARA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $13 previously.

On March 08, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 6,802 shares for $9.71 per share. The transaction valued at 66,047 led to the insider holds 159,473 shares of the business.

Terrillion Scott sold 6,256 shares of CARA for $60,746 on Mar 03. The Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C. now owns 93,527 shares after completing the transaction at $9.71 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goncalves Joana, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,221 shares for $9.71 each. As a result, the insider received 60,406 and left with 58,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.8247, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8968.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CARA traded 625.44K shares on average per day over the past three months and 592.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.14M, compared to 4.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.97% and a Short% of Float of 14.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $16.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.2M to a low estimate of $14.2M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $821k, an estimated increase of 1,893.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.88M, an increase of 335.90% less than the figure of $1,893.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.27M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.03M, up 137.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.2M and the low estimate is $68.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.