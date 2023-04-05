Are Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.97, down -8.56% from its previous closing price of $5.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4650 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600039 shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KOD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On August 02, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when BORGESON JOHN A. sold 2,798 shares for $7.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,642 led to the insider holds 173,755 shares of the business.

EHRLICH JASON sold 2,282 shares of KOD for $16,020 on Jun 17. The insider now owns 56,920 shares after completing the transaction at $7.02 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, BORGESON JOHN A., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,545 shares for $7.21 each. As a result, the insider received 11,139 and left with 176,553 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $12.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9729.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KOD traded 327.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 659.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.33M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KOD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$1.82, while EPS last year was -$1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.58, with high estimates of -$1.27 and low estimates of -$1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.2 and -$6.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.53. EPS for the following year is -$5.61, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.52 and -$7.36.