As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, First Republic Bank (FRC) offers stability

The closing price of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) was $13.79 for the day, down -5.55% from the previous closing price of $14.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30953032 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $140 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $171.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.55.

Shares Statistics:

FRC traded an average of 30.84M shares per day over the past three months and 88.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 2.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, FRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.57 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.71 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $8.34, with 22 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, a decrease of -8.00% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.87B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $6.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.