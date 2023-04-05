As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) offers stability

The closing price of MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) was $3.21 for the day, down -3.89% from the previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789864 shares were traded. MDXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDXG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On July 26, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.

On March 19, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 19, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Stein Robert Benjamin sold 12,355 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 52,442 led to the insider holds 266,318 shares of the business.

Carlson Peter M sold 12,056 shares of MDXG for $51,173 on Mar 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 534,150 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Hulse William Frank IV, who serves as the General Counsel and CAO of the company, sold 11,308 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider received 47,998 and left with 338,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDXG has reached a high of $5.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0100, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4759.

Shares Statistics:

MDXG traded an average of 581.88K shares per day over the past three months and 524.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.95M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MDXG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 2.98M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.2M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, MiMedx Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.41M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.6M, a decrease of -12.40% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $268.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $267.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $258.62M, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.79M and the low estimate is $297.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.