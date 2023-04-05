As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) offers stability

The closing price of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) was $1.49 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499168 shares were traded. YSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YSG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.60.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 14, 2020, with a $18.60 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YSG has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3279.

Shares Statistics:

YSG traded an average of 1.87M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 559.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.31M. Insiders hold about 5.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for YSG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.96M, compared to 8.02M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.24M to a low estimate of $146.24M. As of the current estimate, Yatsen Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $212.3M, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.21M, a decrease of -4.50% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.21M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $811.45M, down -31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $593.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $658.25M and the low estimate is $516.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.