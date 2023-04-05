Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed at $18.85 in the last session, up 0.53% from day before closing price of $18.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545286 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Hart Daniel R sold 5,000 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 95,000 led to the insider holds 46,957 shares of the business.

Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares of CDMO for $82,971 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 39,134 shares after completing the transaction at $16.59 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Hancock Richard B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $16.02 each. As a result, the insider received 80,077 and left with 39,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 202.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $22.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDMO traded on average about 602.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 5.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.81% and a Short% of Float of 10.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.28M to a low estimate of $35.72M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.51M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.82M, an increase of 24.30% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.57M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $147.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $190.77M and the low estimate is $172.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.