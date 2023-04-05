Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) closed the day trading at $21.03 down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $21.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529824 shares were traded. BCYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCYC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Lee Kevin sold 6,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 174,360 led to the insider holds 326,585 shares of the business.

Keen Nicholas sold 1,817 shares of BCYC for $52,802 on Jan 03. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 39,160 shares after completing the transaction at $29.06 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Kalowski Lee, who serves as the President and CFO of the company, sold 1,815 shares for $29.06 each. As a result, the insider received 52,744 and left with 30,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCYC has reached a high of $50.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCYC traded about 351.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCYC traded about 455.18k shares per day. A total of 29.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.94M. Insiders hold about 9.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCYC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.94 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.98 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.55 and -$4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.84. EPS for the following year is -$4.45, with 15 analysts recommending between -$3.86 and -$5.21.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $3.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s year-ago sales were $3.77M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.7M, up 30.40% from the average estimate.