C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at $24.95 in the last session, down -26.34% from day before closing price of $33.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 99549773 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when LEVIN RICHARD C sold 24,000 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 720,960 led to the insider holds 209,664 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 553 shares of AI for $14,285 on Mar 24. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 341,409 shares after completing the transaction at $25.83 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 926 shares for $21.71 each. As a result, the insider received 20,100 and left with 341,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AI traded on average about 20.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.4M with a Short Ratio of 24.81M, compared to 8.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $63.24M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.77M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $69.85M, a decrease of -3.40% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.72M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.12M and the low estimate is $275.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.