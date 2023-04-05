CARR (Carrier Global Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $45.69 in the prior trading day, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) closed at $42.89, down -6.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7067612 shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CARR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On January 13, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Villeneuve Nadia sold 20,538 shares for $45.45 per share. The transaction valued at 933,445 led to the insider holds 48,900 shares of the business.

Nelson Christopher John sold 213,353 shares of CARR for $9,665,446 on Feb 13. The President, HVAC now owns 97,285 shares after completing the transaction at $45.30 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Crockett Kyle, who serves as the Vice President, Controller of the company, sold 10,433 shares for $45.85 each. As a result, the insider received 478,378 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $49.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 835.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.78M with a Short Ratio of 12.56M, compared to 8.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CARR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.74 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $5.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.17B to a low estimate of $4.93B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.74B, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.46B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.42B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.36B and the low estimate is $21.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.