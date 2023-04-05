Considering Nogin Inc. (NOGN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $6.51 in the prior trading day, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) closed at $2.08, down -68.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6071270 shares were traded. NOGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Nugent Jan-Christopher bought 2,300 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,947 led to the insider holds 11,161,698 shares of the business.

HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 8,800 shares of NOGN for $8,252 on Dec 14. The Co-CEO & President now owns 172,632 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who serves as the Co-CEO & President of the company, bought 10,500 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,030 and bolstered with 163,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOGN has reached a high of $230.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.0029, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.8772.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 195.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.44M. Insiders hold about 25.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 380.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 245.14k on Dec 14, 2022.