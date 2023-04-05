Considering Proterra Inc. (PTRA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.41 in the prior trading day, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) closed at $1.37, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1921282 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 02, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Bailey Christopher L sold 9,535 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 14,445 led to the insider holds 317,476 shares of the business.

Padilla Karina F sold 9,192 shares of PTRA for $13,925 on Mar 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 211,581 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Covington JoAnn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secy of the company, sold 9,112 shares for $1.51 each. As a result, the insider received 13,804 and left with 118,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8969.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.21M with a Short Ratio of 13.55M, compared to 12.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $87.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.5M to a low estimate of $77.4M. As of the current estimate, Proterra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.41M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.63M, an increase of 71.80% over than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $325.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.86M, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $538M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625M and the low estimate is $460.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.