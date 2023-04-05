Considering Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed at $2.87 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $2.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090180 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLDP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 02, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 626,126 led to the insider holds 300,005 shares of the business.

Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of SLDP for $1,089,700 on Aug 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,700,214 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $6.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,937 and bolstered with 85,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $9.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6220.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLDP traded on average about 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 8.82M, compared to 6.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7M, a decrease of -22.60% less than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71M, up 212.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.