Considering UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) closed at $57.54 in the last session, up 0.45% from day before closing price of $57.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 580420 shares were traded. UMBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UMBF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $110.

Janney Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Murphy Timothy R. bought 1,900 shares for $53.68 per share. The transaction valued at 101,997 led to the insider holds 23,406 shares of the business.

SOSLAND L JOSHUA bought 1,000 shares of UMBF for $57,550 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 12,241 shares after completing the transaction at $57.55 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, ROBBINS KRIS A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $57.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,560 and bolstered with 2,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UMB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMBF has reached a high of $99.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UMBF traded on average about 389.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UMBF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 564.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 461.44k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UMBF is 1.52, which was 1.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72. The current Payout Ratio is 16.60% for UMBF, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.52 and $7.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.26. EPS for the following year is $8.57, with 5 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $8.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $376.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $378M to a low estimate of $373.4M. As of the current estimate, UMB Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $334.03M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.91M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $387.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.