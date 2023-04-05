DICE (DICE Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) closed at $25.86 down -7.94% from its previous closing price of $28.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570989 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.10 and its Current Ratio is at 38.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Jacobsen John R. sold 773 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 23,190 led to the insider holds 182,639 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 195,997 shares of DICE for $5,632,954 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 7,070,205 shares after completing the transaction at $28.74 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 66,369 shares for $29.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,949,921 and bolstered with 6,874,208 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DICE has traded an average of 487.10K shares per day and 606.48k over the past ten days. A total of 47.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.83M. Insiders hold about 3.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.85M, compared to 4.39M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$2.65, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.29 and -$2.91.