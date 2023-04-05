First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) closed the day trading at $6.91 down -5.47% from the previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696915 shares were traded. FFWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FFWM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $17.50 previously.

On October 26, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when HAKOPIAN JOHN sold 29,857 shares for $9.27 per share. The transaction valued at 276,676 led to the insider holds 620,842 shares of the business.

KAVANAUGH SCOTT F bought 2,000 shares of FFWM for $19,218 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 104,756 shares after completing the transaction at $9.61 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Naghibi Christopher M., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 155 shares for $9.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,490 and bolstered with 5,373 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFWM has reached a high of $24.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FFWM traded about 844.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FFWM traded about 1.51M shares per day. A total of 56.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FFWM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 947.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 858.55k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

FFWM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.30 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%. The current Payout Ratio is 22.50% for FFWM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $80.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.89M to a low estimate of $77.31M. As of the current estimate, First Foundation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.81M, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.87M, a decrease of -14.00% less than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $310.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $337.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.92M, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $454.31M and the low estimate is $337.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.