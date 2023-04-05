How is Innovid Corp.’s (NYSE: CTV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $1.35 in the prior trading day, Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) closed at $1.18, down -12.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925029 shares were traded. CTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Netter Zvika sold 83,260 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 98,705 led to the insider holds 2,720,733 shares of the business.

Chalozin Tal sold 14,510 shares of CTV for $17,175 on Jan 04. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,300,164 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Andreev-Kaspin Tanya, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,402 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider received 17,173 and left with 318,048 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTV has reached a high of $6.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4331.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 236.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 124.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CTV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $35.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $35.1M. As of the current estimate, Innovid Corp.’s year-ago sales were $25.97M, an estimated increase of 37.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.85M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $37.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.29M, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $161.6M and the low estimate is $147.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.