How is MEI Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MEIP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) closed at $0.23 in the last session, up 1.68% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0038 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556375 shares were traded. MEIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2310 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MEIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

On March 25, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $2.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $1.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Baltic Charles V. III bought 81,500 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 18,338 led to the insider holds 105,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEIP has reached a high of $0.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3856.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MEIP traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 713.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.62M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MEIP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.8.