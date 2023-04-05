How is Sono Group N.V.’s (NASDAQ: SEV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) closed at $0.34 in the last session, down -6.18% from day before closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0224 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893657 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On May 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 261.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7185, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7855.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEV traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 54.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 5.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.